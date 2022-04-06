VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/5/2022

Tuesday April 05, 2022

2:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No Injuries were reported.

12:04 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a reported fall.

12:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to the City of Delphos and took custody of Kasey Lee Schisler on a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for intervention in lieu of conviction violation. He is being held at Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

1:49 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for report of a loose dog running in the streets.

2:11 p.m. – Deputies assisted a subject with proper installation of a child car seat.

2:35 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

4:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Scott on a complaint of a loose dog.

8:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to assist a motorist with a flat tire.

9:39 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in the Village of Convoy for a subject with difficulty breathing.

11:51 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court to a Jeffery Craft for failure to comply on non- support of dependents. The warrant had a 150-day jail commitment attached. Subject is being held at the Van Wert Correctional Facility. He was arrested by Van Wert Police.