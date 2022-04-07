VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/6/2022

April 6, 2022

1:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to check on a suspicious vehicle.

6:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to assist a motorist who was out of gas.

8:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate a report of an assault. The incident remains under investigation.

8:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jackson Township to check the report of an occupied suspicious vehicle.

11:20 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a location in Hoaglin Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to act as a peace officer while subject retrieved property.

3:25 p.m. – Deputies made a traffic stop in Union Township with a semi truck that had bypassed the weigh station on US 30. Subject was escorted back to the scales. The driver was issued a citation for traffic control sign violation and a weigh station violation.