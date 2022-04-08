VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/7/2022

Thursday April 07, 2022

12:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township on a report of a possible assault. It was found that the incident took place in another jurisdiction.

1:59 a.m. – Deputies made a traffic stop in Tully Township. Subject was issued a citation for OVI and was released with a court date.

5:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in York Township to take a motor vehicle crash report involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:11 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from Willshire Township reference to a possible violation of a protection order.

10:28 a.m. – Deputies assisted a subject in the City of Van Wert with proper installation of a car seat.

10:29 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Convoy IOOF.

12:40 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS for mutual aid with Delphos EMS in the City of Delphos.

12:56 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Liberty Township, subject was issued a citation for no operators license. The subject, Tyler E. Phillips also had an active warrant issued by a Mercer County Court. He was taken into custody and transported to the county line and turned over to the custody of a Mercer County Deputy.

12:58 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to the City of Delphos on a report of two loose dogs that had attacked a person jogging.

3:07 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant to Garick Hough. The warrant was issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for violation of a protection order. Deputies also served a warrant to Trenton L. Eckelbarger that was issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, and possession of a fentanyl related compound. Both are being held in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:02 p.m. – Deputies assisted a citizen as a peace officer while obtaining property from a residence in Liberty Township.

4:33 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence in Ridge Township to investigate an odor.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court to Rickey Lynn Shupe on a bond violation. He was arrested by Van Wert Police and is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Pleasant Township.

6:00 p.m. – Deputies checked an area in Liberty Township on the reported suspicious person. Subject was located and assisted to his residence.

7:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to the City of Delphos to take custody of a subject arrested by Lima Police. Nijier Champale Thomas was served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Subject was transported to the Van Wert Correctional Facility.

8:00 p.m. – Deputies and Convoy Fire & EMS responded to a location in Pleasant Township on a report of a motor vehicle crash. One vehicle was involved in the crash with two occupants with possible injury.

9:31 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.