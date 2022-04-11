Good Friday services planned at FUMC

Submitted information

All are welcome to attend the Van Wert County/community-wide Ecumenical Good Friday Service.

A Van Wert tradition for over 70 years will continue this Good Friday, April 15, at First United Methodist Church in downtown Van Wert. The procession of the cross will start at 11:45 a.m. at the YWCA on Cherry Street. Anyone wishing to participate should gather by 11:45 a.m. at the YWCA.

The cross will be carried down Main Street to Jefferson Street and then into the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church. The service will start at 12:05 p.m. There are nine pastors representing 11 congregations involved this year and there will be musical offerings by a community choir, the vocal ensemble, “In Spiritu”, musicians, dancers and dramatists all telling the story of Good Friday from the birth of Jesus being foretold to Mary until His crucifixion and burial.

A liturgical dance with Grace Spieles as Mary and Noah Krites as the boy Jesus is sure to be special moment in the service as the choir sings Joseph Martin’s “Pieta” with Kristen Gillespie playing flute and Scott Turner on the Noehren pipe organ.

A dramatization of Luke 22: 66-71/Luke 23 will also be given along with music being interspersed with scripture, prayer and testimony given by Pastor Thomas Emery.