Easter Week Services planned in Convoy

Submitted information

CONVOY — Easter Week Services are planned at the Convoy United Methodist Church, starting with a Maundy Thursday Worship Service at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, in the sanctuary. Communion will be offered to commemorate the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Disciples.

A community worship service will be held at 12 p.m. Good Friday, April 15, at Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church, and Convoy United Methodist Chuch will offer a worship service at 7 p.m. Good Friday.

Easter celebration of the risen Jesus Christ will begin with a sunrise worship wervice at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 17. Breakfast will follow in the fellowship hall, followed by Sunday School for all ages at 8:30. Easter Worship Services will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary with special music by Heather McClure and an 11a.m. informal service in the Fellowship Hall.