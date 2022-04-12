Van Wert Police blotter 4/12/2022

Saturday, April 9, 3:56 p.m. – arrested Michael Placke, 65, and Cheryl Placke, 59, both of Van Wert for possession of marijuana after the police department and fire department were summoned to the 600 block of N. Franklin St. to investigate smoke alarms going off.

Friday, April 8, 11:06 a.m. – arrested Kendra Keesler, 26, of Van Wert for possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia after an incident in the 400 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, April 8, 11:13 a.m. – arrested Mariah Q. Tillman, 21, of Van Wert for theft after an incident at the Wassenberg Arts Center.

Friday, April 8, 1:41 p.m. – investigated a bomb threat at Van Wert High School. Searched the building and the Goedde Building and no bomb was found, leading to an all-clear.

Friday, April 8, 4:16 p.m. – Rickey Lynn Shupe Jr., 41, of Van Wert was arrested on multiple warrants and a drug paraphernalia charge after an incident in the 500 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, April 6, 8:52 p.m. – received a report of a dog running loose in the 200 block of S. Tyler St. Witnesses said it was an ongoing problem.

Wednsday, April 6, 4 p.m. – took a theft report after an incident in the 800 block of E. Central Ave.

Wednesday, April 6, 11:05 a.m. – arrested Jermaine Defore, no age given, of Van Wert for domestic violence after an incident in the 400 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, April 6, 10:25 a.m. – investigated a drug offense at Van Wert Middle School.

Wednesday, April 6, no time given – received a report of an unruly juvenile at the Goedde Building.