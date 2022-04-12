VWCO Sheriff’s activity log for 4/11/2022

Monday April 11, 2022

6:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township to investigate a report of reckless operation.

6:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township for a report of a dead deer in the roadway.

8:11 a.m. – Deputes attempted to make contact with a resident in Harrison Township in reference to their vehicle sitting in Mercer County.

12:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jackson Township to investigate the report of an electric meter being tampered with and possible theft of service.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of harassment.

3:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to assist a person locked out of their vehicle.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court to Harley Sturgill for failure to appear. He is being held at the Van Wert Correctional Facility.

4:27 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with a severe headache.

5:14 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court to Christopher L. Runyon for aggravated possession and illegal conveyance.

5:37 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in York Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a 4-wheel ATV riding on the streets.

6:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to assist with a subject having a mental crisis.

7:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to investigate the report of an unwanted subject on the property. The subject, Ricky Allan Girod II, was taken into custody and is being held at the Van Wert County Correction Facility charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. He will appear in Van Wert Municipal Court.

8:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Tully Township after several 911 calls were received from an uninitialized cell phone.

8:15 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

11:41 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Juvenile Court on Seth T. Green of Celina. He is being held at the Van Wert Correctional Facility pending his court date.