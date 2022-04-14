VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/12-4/13/22

Tuesday April 12, 2022

1:18 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location in Washington Township to investigate a carbon monoxide alarm.

8:30 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Delphos for a complaint on a dog.

8:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:51 a.m. – Deputies served warrants issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for bond violation, Van Wert Juvenile Court for contempt of court, and Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Jeremy Lee Lindeman was taken into custody and is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:26 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to investigate the report of a loose dog.

1:05 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to check on the welfare of a dog.

3:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to assist with a unruly juvenile.

7:04 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to Samuel D. Whisman for a community control violation. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate the report of an assault.

9:14 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in Tully Township for a subject who was ill.

Wednesday April 13, 2022

12:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to check the report of tree branches in the roadway.

7:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to investigate the report of a possible stolen vehicle in the area. The vehicle was stolen from a location in Allen County, Indiana. The vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner. The incident remains under investigation.

12:27 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant to Judy Rae Boyd, issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for bond violation. She is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court hearing.

12:29 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

1:10 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant to Danal Parsons issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs. Subject is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court hearing.

1:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township to investigate the report of identity theft.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township to investigate a theft report.

1:31 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to investigate the report of an unruly juvenile.

4:22 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:30 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location in Willshire Township for a subject who had fallen.

9:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.