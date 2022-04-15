Liberty Baptist Church Easter schedule

VW independent staff

Pastor Jim Burns and the congregation at the Liberty Baptist Church invites everyone to attend the church’s special Easter Services Sunday morning, April 17, at 501 E. Third Street, Van Wert.

A “restaurant style” breakfast will be served between 9-10 a.m. in the Blue and Teen Rooms. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, eggs, French toast, blueberry and regular pancakes, sausage patties, bottled water, coffee, hot tea, latte, milk and orange juice.



A crucifixion video presentation is scheduled for 10-10:30 a.m. in the auditorium, followed by Easter services with special music and message at 10:45 a.m.

There will be a nursery and children’s church, plus gift bags for all children. There will be no Sunday School or Sunday night service.