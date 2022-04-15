VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/14/2022

Thursday April 14, 2022

12:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert in reference to a stray dog on the property.

12:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township to investigate a reported burglary alarm.

6:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point for a verbal dispute.

6:10 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with low oxygen levels.

7:18 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in Harrison Township to investigate the report of reckless operation.

9:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jackson Township to investigate a report of an unruly child.

9:57 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to the City of Delphos for a subject who fell.

10:00 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to the City of Delphos for a subject reported as not breathing.

10:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Harrison Township for a child reported as being unruly and refusing to go to school.

11:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Harrison Township for a report of a deceased deer. A kill slip was issued for the deer.

11:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Tully Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:31 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert in reference to a complaint of loose dogs.

4:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point for an unwanted subject on the property.

4:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Tully Township for a report of a loose dog.

11:19 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire responded to the area of U.S. Route 127 and Peter Collins Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Both vehicles were traveling southbound on U.S. Route 127. A semi-tractor was stopped in traffic waiting to make a left turn onto Peter Collins Road when it was hit from behind by a Chevy Malibu ran into the back of the truck. The truck driver was not injured, but the driver of the car was transported by Van Wert EMS to Van Wert Health.