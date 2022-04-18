Van Wert Police blotter 4/18/2022

Van Wert Police

Tuesday, April 12, 4:08 p.m. – investigated a report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Wednesday, April 13, 11:29 a.m. – arrested Judy Boyd, no age given, of Van Wert for possession of a drug abuse instrument and drug paraphernalia while at the jail.

Wednesday, April 13, 11:42 a.m. – Michael A. Dunn, 35, of Latty was arrested for criminal trespassing and on an outstanding warrant in the 800 block of North Washington St.

Wednesday, April 13, 1:08 p.m. – Danal Parsons, 51, of Van Wert was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant in the 300 block of S. Walnut St.

Wednesday, April 13, 2:53 p.m. – Jeffery Trammel, 51, of Van Wert was arrested on outstanding warrant from the Adult Parole Authority in the 1100 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, April 14, 3:23 p.m. – investigated an assault at Van Wert High School.

Thursday, April 14, 6:27 p.m. – investigated the theft of fuel from Pak-A-Sak on N. Washington St.

Thursday, April 14, 9:15 p.m. – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 100 block of E. Crawford St.

Thursday, April 14, 9:36 p.m. – received a report of telephone harassment in the 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

Friday, April 15, 2:21 p.m. – investigated a disorderly conduct incident in the 400 block of N. Jefferson St.

Saturday, April 16, 6:52 p.m. – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 700 block of East Main St.