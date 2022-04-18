VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/15-4/17/22

Friday April 15, 2022

2:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a vehicle search.

10:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to investigate an abandon 911 call.

10:54 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for report on a loose dog.

12:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Venedocia to take a report for harassment.

2:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township for a welfare check.

3:37 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location in the Village of Willshire for a subject who had fallen.

4:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township for report of a loose dog.

6:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a fraud report.

7:35 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in Pleasant Township for an ill subject.

8:46 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in the Village of Convoy for a subject with a possible stroke.

9:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in York Township for a motor vehicle crash with a deer. No injuries were reported.

Saturday April 16, 2022

1:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Scott suspicious acting juveniles walking around the area.



8:38 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in the Village of Convoy for a subject with stroke symptoms.

9:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:33 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to assist on a chimney fire in Mercer County. They were canceled while enroute to the scene.

11:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:16 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in Harrison Township for a report of a stray dog on the property.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jennings Township for report of a one car crash. Unit 1 was north bound on Converse Roselm Road just north of Wren Landeck Road. The driver advised that his phone was ringing and he went to grab it when he looked up he was going down in the ditch and the vehicle rolled onto its side. The driver, James Detwiler of Venedocia, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

12:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Tully Township to assist with an injured deer stuck in a creek.

2:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Convoy to investigate the report of a suspicious male.

3:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to take a report of threats. The incident had occurred in the Village of Middle Point.

5:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to suspicious subjects.

5:42 p.m. – Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop in Hoaglin Township for a speed offense. Deputies located possible drugs and drug paraphernalia and the items were seized. The incident remains under

investigation.

7:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township to investigate a report of a motor vehicle crash involving one vehicle. Unit 1 was traveling eastbound on Willshire Eastern Rd, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a pole and a utility box. It appeared the vehicle rolled at least once and came to rest in the field. The driver of the vehicle left the scene. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

9:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to investigate the report of trespassing. Nicholas J. Furley, 42, was located and arrested for criminal trespass. He was transported to the Van Wert Correctional Facility pending his court hearing.

Sunday April 17, 2022

1:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police with unwanted subjects at a residence. While at this location, Randy Dean Michaelson Jr. was arrested on a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Please Court and was transported to the Van Wert

Correctional Facility pending a court hearing.

3:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to investigate a residential alarm.

7:36 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in Tully Township for a subject who had fallen and was having chest pain.

10:12 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to the City of Delphos for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:26 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert a subject who was ill.

2:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to check a 911 call that was received with no response from the caller.

9:55 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for two subjects that were ill.

10:19 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with high blood pressure.