VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/18/2022

Monday April 18, 2022

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate the report of reckless operation.

4:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police on a domestic call.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject.

7:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:38 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

8:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:42 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject with difficulty breathing.