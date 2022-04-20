VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/19/2022

Tuesday April 19, 2022

6:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township to check on a subject walking on the railroad tracks.

6:56 a.m. – Received a report of a two vehicle crash on U.S. Route 127 in Hoaglin Township involving a box truck and passenger vehicle. Ohio State Highway Patrol and Van Wert Fire Department responded to the scene.

11:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township on a report of domestic violence. A warrant was issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for the suspect, Kyle Wayne Grieshaber, 36, for domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. As of reporting time, he was still at-large.

2:55 p.m. – Deputies along with Wren Fire, Willshire Fire, Convoy Fire, Ohio City Fire, and CERT. responded to a location in Harrison Township for a report of a garage fire. No injuries were reported.

5:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a dog. The dog was loose in a field and appeared to be malnourished.

5:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate the report of an assault.

9:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to check on a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

10:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to act as a peace officer while subjects retrieved property from a residence.