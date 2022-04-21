VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/20/2022

Wednesday April 20, 2022

4:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to investigate the report of domestic violence. No arrest made or charges filed in the incident.

9:55 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a male subject who was ill.

10:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township for a complaint of loose dogs that attacked a cat.

11:48 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in the City of Delphos for a medical alarm.

1:03 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a location in Hoaglin Township subject who was ill.

2:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate an abandon vehicle on private property.

3:16 p.m – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog reported to be in a truck.

3:54 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire and EMS responded to a report of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of eastbound U.S. Route 30 at Dutch John Road in Pleasant Township. Unit One, a 2015 Dodge Caravan, being driven by Steven Routt of rural Van Wert was going northbound on Dutch John Road and failed to yield the right of way to traffic on U.S. Route 30, he was transported by Van Wert EMS and then flown to by Parkview Samaritan helicopter to Fort Wayne Indiana in critical condition. Unit one was struck by Unit two, a 2014 Kenworth tractor driven by, Jairo Almanzar Santos of York, Pennsylvania. He was not injured. Ohio State Highway Patrol, CERT, 2 A’s Wrecker Service, and Hague Towing, assisted at the scene.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jennings Township for a welfare check.

6:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to investigate a burglary.

7:38 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having a possible stroke.

8:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:43 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.