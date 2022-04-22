VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/21/2022

Thursday April 21, 2022

1:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert ref to a loose dog.

2:25 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location in Hoaglin Township for a fire alarm.

2:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to the City of Delphos to take custody of Rebecca Lynn Ayres who was arrested by Lima Police on a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. She is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:42 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with a possible broken hip.

3:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate an alarm.

10:37 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from Jackson Township ref to harassment complaint.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire for an unruly juvenile.

6:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township for a semi-truck stuck in a construction zone, needing assistance getting turned around.

6:31 p.m. – Dispatched EMS to a location in the Village of Willshire for a subject with a possible hip injury.

9:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township to take a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries reported.

9:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point ref to a complaint of criminal damage.

9:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township in reference to a suspicious vehicle.