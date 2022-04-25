Van Wert Police calls 4/17-4/24/2022

Van Wert Police

Sunday, April 24, 9:12 a.m. – received a report of criminal damaging at Franklin Park.

Saturday, April 23, 8:44 p.m. – receved a report of domestic violence in the 900 block of S. Shannon St.

Saturday, April 23, 7:22 p.m. – received a theft report from Pak-A-Sak on N. Washington St.

Friday, April 22, 7:41 p.m. – received a report of telephone harassment in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Friday, April 22, 5:54 p.m. – received a report of theft and criminal damaging at a home in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Friday, April 22, 12:17 p.m. – receved a report of a burglary at a home in the 500 block of E. Elliot St.

Tuesday, April 19, 11:55 a.m. – received a report of disorderly conduct at Van Wert Middle School. The responding officer was assaulted by a juvenile, leading to an assault charge.

Monday, April 18, 4:19 p.m. – cited John Hart, 63, after a domestic violence incident at Apple Glen Apartments.

Sunday, April 17, 10:41 a.m. – cited Gary Hough, 50, for open burning in the 1000 block of Alllingham St.

Sunday, April 17, 1:36 a.m. – Randal Michaelson Jr., no age or address given, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and obstructing official business in the 500 block of George St.