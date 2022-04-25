VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/23-4/25/22
Friday April 22, 2022
12:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Tully Township to check an abandon 911 call.
6:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jackson Township to investigate the report of a car deer accident. No injuries reported.
9:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate the report of suspicious activity.
11:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert in reference to an unwanted subject that would not leave the property.
1:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert in reference to a loose dog.
3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject who was locked out of their vehicle.
3:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject who was locked out of their vehicle.
3:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township to take a report on a car deer accident. No injuries were reported.
5:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
5:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a resident.
5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
6:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to investigate a possible overdose.
8:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Harrison Township to a subject locked out of their vehicle.
8:39 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location in Liberty Township for a reported grass fire.
9:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to investigate the report of an injured deer along the roadway.
Saturday April 23, 2022
9:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Mohr Cemetery.
10:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
10:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
10:58 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a dog running loose.
11:07 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a fire alarm.
11:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Harrison Township to investigate an open line 911 call.
11:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to assist with a loose calf near the roadway.
12:00 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.
12:30 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.
5:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to an assist a subject having a mental crisis. Subject was transported for further evaluation.
6:26 p.m – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
7:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township in reference to unwanted subjects on the property and possible drug use.
10:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
11:06 p.m.- Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to investigate the report of a car deer accident. No injuries reported.
Sunday April 24, 2022
8:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a loose dog.
10:29 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location in the Village of Middle Point for a reported house fire. Deputies and the CERT Team assisted at the scene.
11:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Wren to investigate a report of possible abuse.
2:34 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location in Washington Township for a reported field fire.
5:07 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location in the City of Van Wert for a possible brush fire.
9:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to investigate the report of harassment.
POSTED: 04/25/22 at 9:11 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement