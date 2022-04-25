VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/23-4/25/22

Friday April 22, 2022

12:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Tully Township to check an abandon 911 call.

6:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jackson Township to investigate the report of a car deer accident. No injuries reported.

9:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate the report of suspicious activity.

11:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert in reference to an unwanted subject that would not leave the property.

1:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert in reference to a loose dog.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject who was locked out of their vehicle.

3:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject who was locked out of their vehicle.

3:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township to take a report on a car deer accident. No injuries were reported.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a resident.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to investigate a possible overdose.

8:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Harrison Township to a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:39 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location in Liberty Township for a reported grass fire.

9:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to investigate the report of an injured deer along the roadway.

Saturday April 23, 2022

9:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Mohr Cemetery.

10:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:58 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a dog running loose.

11:07 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a fire alarm.

11:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Harrison Township to investigate an open line 911 call.

11:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to assist with a loose calf near the roadway.

12:00 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

12:30 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

5:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to an assist a subject having a mental crisis. Subject was transported for further evaluation.

6:26 p.m – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township in reference to unwanted subjects on the property and possible drug use.

10:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:06 p.m.- Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to investigate the report of a car deer accident. No injuries reported.

Sunday April 24, 2022

8:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a loose dog.

10:29 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location in the Village of Middle Point for a reported house fire. Deputies and the CERT Team assisted at the scene.

11:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Wren to investigate a report of possible abuse.

2:34 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location in Washington Township for a reported field fire.

5:07 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location in the City of Van Wert for a possible brush fire.

9:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to investigate the report of harassment.