VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/25/2022

Monday, April 25, 2022

5:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a burglar alarm in the Village of Convoy.

7:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a burglar alarm in Washington Township.

8:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jennings Township to take a report of suspicious activity.

12:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Scott to take custody of Randy Hoersten on a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court and one issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court. He was transported to the Van Wert Correctional Facility.

2:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire to remove debris from the roadway.

2:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to Van Wert Common Pleas Court Probation and took Cory M. Spencer into custody for probation violation. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of harassment.

4:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

4:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate the report of a possible dispute between subjects in a parking lot.

5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township for a stray dog that was contained on the property.

6:35 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject who passed out and fell hitting their head.

8:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy for a dog running loose.

8:51 p.m. – Deputies assisted the Van Wert Police at a location in the City of Van Wert with an arrest warrant.