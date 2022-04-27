VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/26/2022

Tuesday April 26, 2022

3:28 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location in Willshire Township for a possible stroke.

5:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in York Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to assist with an unruly juvenile.

12:29 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in Willshire Township for two stray dogs on private property.

1:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate a report of criminal damage.

2:06 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to investigate a report of possible abuse of a dog.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to investigate a report of possible sexual misconduct.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a report of trespassing.