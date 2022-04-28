VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/27/2022

Wednesday April 27, 2022

12:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert ref to a complaint on a barking dog.

1:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police with a domestic call.

9:55 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location in the Village of Wren for a subject complaining of chest pain

10:25 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a kitchen fire. Assistance was provided by the CERT Team, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Sheriff’s Office.

11:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township to check an open line 911 call.

1:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert in reference to a stray dog on private property.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies made a traffic stop while on patrol in Willshire Township. Incident remains under investigation with possible charges of OVI and endangering children.

4:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to investigate the report of an abandon vehicle in a ditch.

5:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate the reports of vehicles driving on private property causing damage.

7:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in JacksonTownship to investigate a report of a subject trespassing on the property.

7:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township for a report of a subject having a mental crisis. Subject was transported for further evaluation at Van Wert Health.

20:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to investigate a report of suspicious activity on private property.

8:43 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with a laceration.

10:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to assist the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate a subject having a mental crisis.