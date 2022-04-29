VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/28/2022

Thursday April 28, 2022

2:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a citizen.

4:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township for an injured deer.

7:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to assist a subject have a mental crisis.

7:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township for the report of an injured deer.

8:10 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in the Village of Convoy for a subject that was ill.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to an assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog that had killed some chickens.

4:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of a subject trespassing on private property.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in York Township to investigate the report of telecommunications harassment.

7:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to investigate a report of possible domestic issue.

10:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township for a suspicious person.

10:27 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location in Pleasant Township for a fire alarm.