VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/29-5/1/22

Friday April 29, 2022

8:37 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

9:02 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject with information ref to a subject not stopping for a school bus.

9:03 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Taylor Cemetery.

11:32 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in Pleasant Township ref to a cat that was attacked by a dog.

2:03 p.m – Dog Warden responded to a location in the Village of Convoy in reference to a loose dog.

3:02 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

3:05 p.m. – Deputies responded with Convoy Fire Department to a location in Tully Township for a corn stubble fire.

3:43 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire Department to a location in Union Township for a report of a straw fire.

4:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Scott to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a dog needing transported to the shelter.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to investigate a burglary alarm.

7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

7:11 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Washington Township for a subject with leg pain and difficulty walking.

11:02 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location in the Village of Willshire for a subject that had fallen.

Saturday April 30, 2022

6:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township in referenced to an abandoned vehicle in a driveway.

9:22 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject with abdominal pain.

10:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to take a report in reference to vehicle that left without paying for gas.

11:54 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was ill.

11:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert and arrested, Breea Johnson Caldwell on a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Probate Court on a charge of civil contempt. She posted bond on the charge and was released.

12:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township to investigate a complaint of a vehicle driving in his yard.

5:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of a vehicle parked in a field.

8:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to investigate a one car crash. Subject had backed into a utility pole.

Sunday May 01, 2022

3:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle point to investigate an abandoned 911 call.

11:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a stray dog.

5:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township to investigate a complaint of subjects dumping trash.

5:26 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation to Donald E. Lewis. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of vehicles driving recklessly in the area.

7:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township on a trespassing complaint. Kyle Grieshaber, 36, was arrested on a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court on a charge of domestic violence from a previous incident. Grieshaber was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

10:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jennings Township to investigate the report of a broken utility pole.

10:27 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire Department to a location in the City of Van Wert for an odor of gas.

10:46 p.m. – Deputies along with Scott Fire & EMS, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a one car crash that struck a utility pole in Hoaglin Township. The crash was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.