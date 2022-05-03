Van Wert Police log 4/24-4/30/22

Van Wert Police

Saturday, April 30, 1:20 p.m. – Van Wert Fire and EMS was dispatched to an Indian Hill residence for a medical emergency. Forced entry was made and the person was treated.

Saturday, April 30, 4 p.m. – received a report of identify fraud in the 200 block of Prairie Drive.

Saturday, April 30, 4:20 p.m. – received a report of a burglary in the 300 block of West Main St.

Saturday, April 30, 6:34 p.m. – received a theft report in the 800 block of East Main St.

Saturday April 30, 7:10 p.m. – received a report of telecommunications harassment in the 300 block of North Chestnut St.

Friday, April 29, 9:25 a.m. – received a report of an assault at Fountain Park. Officers charged Dominick Johnson with one count of assault and Arion Gibson with one count of disorderly conduct.

Friday, April 29, 2:50 p.m. – a female came to the police department to report being assaulted earlier in the week.

Friday, April 29, 7:44 p.m. – arrested Haley Hogue, 25, of Scott, for OVI near the intersection of West Ervin R. and South Shannon St.

Thursday, April 28, 8:28 a.m. – received a menacing report in the 100 block of West Main St.

Wednesday, April 27, 1:25 a.m. – received a report of domestic violence in the 100 block of West Main St.

Wednesday, April 27, 7:36 p.m. – received a report of aggravated menacing at Homestead Village on South Shannon St.

Wednesday, April 27, 10:21 p.m. – received a report of a theft in the 300 block of West Crawford St.

Tuesday, April 26, 7:56 a.m. – charged a 13-year-old girl with unruliness after an incident on South Wayne St.

Monday, April 25, 8:33 p.m. – charged Lisa Mallory, 35, of Van Wert, with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing after an incident in the 1100 block of Olympic Drive.

Sunday, April 24, 1:46 p.m. – arrested Nicholas Tarbert, 27, of Van Wert, for domestic violence after an incident at Franklin Park.