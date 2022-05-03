VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/2/2022

Monday May 02, 2022

5:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries reported.

8:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to investigate a report of theft.

11:32 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in the City of Delphos for a subject who fell.

11:53 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation to Brandon Decker. He is being held in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of harassment.

2:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Harrison Township to assist a probation officer from Van Wert Municipal Court.

5:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:56 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in the Village of Convoy for a subject with difficulty breathing.

7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township for a burglary alarm.

11:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township to assist with a loose dog that had been captured.