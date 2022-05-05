VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/4/2022

Wednesday May 04, 2022

7:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a burglary alarm at a location in Liberty Township.

7:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an abandon 911 call in Harrison Township.

8:41 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point for a loose dog.

10:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to Van Wert Common Pleas Court and took Chris Runyon into custody on a bond violation. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:49 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

2:49 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

3:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jennings Township for a report of subject trespassing on private property.

3:26 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location in Willshire Township for a subject with a head laceration.

4:04 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a pedestrian struck by a car.

4:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for report of a possible domestic violence incident.

4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to investigate a report of menacing.

4:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to investigate a report of a stolen trailer.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township for report of a suspicious vehicle setting in the roadway.

7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jennings Township to assist the Spencerville Fire Chief with a fire investigation.

7:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police with an arrest warrant.

10:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.