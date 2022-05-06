VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/6/2022
Thursday May 05, 2022
4:48 a.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a location in Hoaglin Township for a subject with heart issues.
9:40 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to the Village of Ohio City for the report of a loose dog.
11:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to investigate a trespassing complaint.
11:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
12:35 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate the report of a postal worker being bitten by a dog.
1:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township to investigate the report of an erratic driver.
1:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township to remove trash bags from the roadway.
2:58 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location in Hoaglin Township for a fire alarm.
4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police at a scene of a domestic violence call.
4:57 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location in Willshire Township for a subject with an injured knee.
5:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
9:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police at a location in reference to two subjects having a dispute.
9:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to check the report of high water across the roadway.
9:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police at a location in reference to a dispute.
11:08 p.m. – Deputies and Middle Point EMS responded to a location in Ridge Township for a report of a possible overdose.
