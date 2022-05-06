VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/6/2022

Thursday May 05, 2022

4:48 a.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a location in Hoaglin Township for a subject with heart issues.

9:40 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to the Village of Ohio City for the report of a loose dog.

11:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to investigate a trespassing complaint.

11:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:35 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate the report of a postal worker being bitten by a dog.

1:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township to investigate the report of an erratic driver.

1:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township to remove trash bags from the roadway.

2:58 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location in Hoaglin Township for a fire alarm.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police at a scene of a domestic violence call.

4:57 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location in Willshire Township for a subject with an injured knee.

5:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police at a location in reference to two subjects having a dispute.

9:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to check the report of high water across the roadway.

9:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police at a location in reference to a dispute.

11:08 p.m. – Deputies and Middle Point EMS responded to a location in Ridge Township for a report of a possible overdose.