VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/9/2022

Monday May 09, 2022

12:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police.

1:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to make contact with a subject in reference to a family emergency.

5:54 a.m. – Deputies along with Scott Fire & EMS responded to a location in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash with minor injury. Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

6:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township for a report of a deer in the roadway.

10:45 a.m. – Deputies while on a routine traffic stop discovered that a subject in the vehicle had an active warrant for his arrest. Christopher C. Mcclellan, 43, of Convoy, was arrested on a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply/ non-support. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending a court hearing.

8:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to the City of Van Wert and served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court, for failure to comply to Joshua Carroll of Van Wert. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

8:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township to speak with a subject in reference to a harassment complaint.

8:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Harrison Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to investigate the report of domestic violence.