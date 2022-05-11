VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/10/2022

Tuesday May 10, 2022

6:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jackson Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No Injuries reported.

7:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Tully Township for the report of loose chickens.

9:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township for a report of a loose dog in the roadway.

10:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

11:23 a.m. – Deputies took a report of identity fraud in the City of Van Wert.

11:40 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of failure to confine.

12:52 p.m. – Deputies made a traffic stop in the Village of Ohio City and it was found the driver of the vehicle had an active warrant issued out of Auglaize County Court. Johnathon Michael Miller of Van Wert was taken into custody and transferred to Auglaize County authorities.

2:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:23 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in Union Township for a subject who had fallen.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to conduct a welfare check on subject at the request of Mercer County.

6:54 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jackson Township in reference to a loose dog.

8:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy in reference to a report of three loose dogs.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to Edgewood Park in the Village of Convoy in reference to a report of a loose dog.

9:37 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with difficulty breathing.