Laing joins Chamber…

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome its newest member, Laing Family Dentistry. Dr. Robert Laing is happy to be back home as he looks forward to being engaged in the community and supporting area events and programs. As a fourth generation small business owner, he joined the Chamber to be involved with networking and community events and to support the business community. Pictured are Dr. Laing and Mark Verville, President/CEO of the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce. Photo submitted