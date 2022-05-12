The Van Wert County Courthouse

VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/11/2022

Wednesday May 11, 2022  

9:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a trespassing complaint. 

9:33 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the Village of Convoy in reference to a loose dog. 

2:37 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in the Village of Convoy for a possible stroke. 

7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of criminal damage.  

8:16 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot.

