VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/11/2022
Wednesday May 11, 2022
9:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a trespassing complaint.
9:33 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the Village of Convoy in reference to a loose dog.
2:37 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in the Village of Convoy for a possible stroke.
7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of criminal damage.
8:16 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot.
POSTED: 05/12/22 at 8:15 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement