VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/12/2022

Thursday May 12, 2022

1:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Pleasant Township.

2:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an open line 911 call at a residence in the Village of Convoy.

6:43 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in Liberty Township in reference to a stray dog on the property.

7:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:20 p.m. – Deputies arrested James Vibbert, 25, in the City of Van Wert on a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for probation violation. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:08 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:10 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location in Ridge Township for the report of a ditch fire.

3:33 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire, Wren Fire, and Ohio City Fire to a location in Willshire Township for the report of a corn stubble field fire.

4:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:16 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject who had passed out.

5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded along with Wren Fire & EMS, Willshire Fire, Ohio City EMS, Van Wert EMS to a multiple vehicle crash on Wren Landeck Road at Glenmore Road in Willshire Township. The report received advised of two subjects injured and a subject trapped in a vehicle. Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to the report of a domestic violence at a residence in Jennings Township.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of harassment.

7:13 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence in Willshire Township who was feeling light headed and dizzy.

7:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to investigate a reported assault at a location in Ridge Township. The incident remains under investigation.

7:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township in reference to a complaint of a traffic violation.

8:16 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for an ill person.