VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/13-5/15/22

Friday May 13, 2022

1:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 30 involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

5:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township to investigate a complaint of a vehicle driving through a woods.

8:39 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City for the report of a loose dog.

9:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Harrison Township on Bergner Road south of U.S. Route 224. The crash was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Wren EMS, Willshire Fire, Ohio City

Fire, Van Wert EMS were dispatched to the scene. Lutheran Air landed at the scene as well.

11:54 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.

12:28 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was unable to move.

1:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Harrison Township to check for a reported broken utility pole.

4:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash. Crash took place on Marsh Road just south of the intersection of U.S. Route 224. The incident remains

under investigation.

6:58 p.m. – Convoy Police responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to act as a peace officer while subjects removed property from a residence.

7:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in the Village of Convoy.

9:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township to assist a motorist with a disabled vehicle.

11:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in York Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

Saturday May 14, 2022

1:05 a.m. – Deputies took a complaint of harassment/menacing activity in Pleasant Township. The incident remains under investigation.

8:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in York Township to taken a complaint of harassment.

10:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to investigate a complaint of a roadway hazard.

12:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to check on an open 911 call that was placed with no response.

12:22 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in Harrison Township for a subject having a heart issue.

1:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to act as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies reposed to a location in Ridge Township to investigate the report of a traffic hazard.

2:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Delphos and arrested Samuel Joseph Cassidy on a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court. He was transported to the Van Wert County

Correctional Facility.

3:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a report of property damage.

4:34 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in Tully Township for a subject having a possible stroke.

5:09 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate the report of reckless operation.

5:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township for the report of a tree down in the roadway.

5:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location in Washington Township.

5:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location in Ridge Township.

5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township for report of a tree down in power lines.

7:07 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

11:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Harrison Township to check a suspicious vehicle parked on private property.

11:59 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in York Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

Sunday May 15, 2022

2:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a report of domestic violence.

3:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a report of a motor vehicle crash that occurred on private property.

4:26 a.m.- Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in Liberty Township for a subject with an injured foot.

4:35 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire Department to a location in Allen County, Indiana, to assist at a scene of a structure fire.

5:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jackson Township to assist with a complaint of an unruly juvenile.

6:14 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject with back pain.

7:32 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.

10:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of an assault.

10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to take a complaint of an unruly juvenile who had not returned home.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township on a complaint of an unruly juvenile.

12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to investigate the report of suspicious activity.

12:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to investigate the report of threats being made.

1:37 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with hip pain.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jennings Township to check the welfare of subjects walking in the roadway.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate the report of a scam.

3:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jackson Township to be a peace officer while subject retrieved property at a residence.

4:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy to investigate the report of subjects on a 4-wheel ATV tearing up private property.

1913 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Tully Township on a complaint of a subject blowing grass in the roadway while mowing.

8:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:42 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who was ill.

10:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Tully Township to assist with a subject who was experiencing a mental crisis.