Van Wert Police log 5/9-5/14/2022

Note: in addition to the reports listed below, the Van Wert Police Department investigated 11 junk complaints and issued four parking citations between May 9-14.

Monday, May 9, 5:55 a.m. – investigated a breaking and entering incident in the 200 block of N. Market St.

Monday, May 9, 7:56 p.m. – arrested Joshua James Carroll, 34, of Van Wert, on a warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court.

Tuesday, May 10, 8:04 a.m. – arrested Adam Partin of Van Wert for domestic violence after an incident in the 1100 block of Olympic Drive.

Tuesday, May 10, 2:22 p.m. – investigated a possible domestic violence incident in the 500 block of S. Market St.

Tuesday, May 10, 3:17 p.m. – arrested Jason Lloyd, 40, of Van Wert, on a warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court.

Wednesday, May 11, 4:22 a.m. – charged Brandi Bidlack of Van Wert with assault after an incident in the 400 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, May 11, 8:43 p.m. – arrested Desma Deanna Chesbro of Van Wert on an order to arrest out of Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Adult Probation.

Wednesday, May 11, 11:42 p.m. – charged Jessica Calder, 50, of Van Wert, with disorderly conduct after an incident in the 300 block of N. Cherry St.

Thursday, May 12, 12:11 p.m. – arrested Kaiden Andrew Gilbert, 19, of Van Wert, for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle in the 500 block of Center St.

Thursday, May 12, 4:03 p.m. – investigated a criminal mischief incident at Van Wert High School.

Thursday, May 12, 5:12 p.m. – investigated a possible weapons violation in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Friday, May 13, 6:01 p.m. – arrested Jonathon Mattix of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court.

Friday, May 13, 11:07 p.m. – received a report of a possible assault in the 300 block of N. Race St.

Saturday, May 14, 12:34 p.m. – arrested Samuel Cassidy of Van Wert for domestic violence and criminal damaging after an incident in the 600 block of State St. He was later arrested at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.