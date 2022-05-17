VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/16/2022

Monday May 16, 2022

4:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police with traffic control for a motor vehicle crash.

6:57 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in Liberty Township for a subject with a possible heart attack.

7:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash. Unit one, a 2009 Honda Accord, was exiting the off ramp to U.S. 30 westbound and was approaching the stop sign at the top of the ramp. Unit one rolled into the intersection at Lincoln Highway and Unit two, a 2019 Chevy Equinox, was eastbound on Lincoln Highway and tried to avoid the collision and struck unit one on the left side of the car. No injuries reported.

12:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a complaint of a stray dog on private property in Tully Township.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for probation violation to Seth Andrew Jump, 21, of Van Wert. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jackson Township to check on a subject walking along the roadway.

11:10 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a location in the City of Delphos for an active medical alert alarm.