VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/17/2022

Tuesday May 17, 2022

12:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township to check the report of vehicles parked along the roadside and subjects being out in a field.

12:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to take a report for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No Injuries were reported.

5:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Harrison Township to investigate a noise complaint.

7:45 a.m. – Deputies took motor vehicle crash report in the Village of Convoy involving two vehicles. No injuries were reported.

11:18 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in Liberty Township for a subject who was ill.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies took a complaint of identity theft from a subject in Tully Township.

3:35 p.m. – Deputies investigated a harassment complaint in Pleasant Township.

5:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Elgin to investigate a parking complaint.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to investigate a complaint of harassment.

6:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of subject leaving without paying for gas.

7:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.

9:53 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject having chest pain.

10:58 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a location in Jennings Township for a subject who had fallen.