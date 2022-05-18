VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/17/2022
Tuesday May 17, 2022
12:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township to check the report of vehicles parked along the roadside and subjects being out in a field.
12:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to take a report for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No Injuries were reported.
5:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Harrison Township to investigate a noise complaint.
7:45 a.m. – Deputies took motor vehicle crash report in the Village of Convoy involving two vehicles. No injuries were reported.
11:18 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in Liberty Township for a subject who was ill.
3:09 p.m. – Deputies took a complaint of identity theft from a subject in Tully Township.
3:35 p.m. – Deputies investigated a harassment complaint in Pleasant Township.
5:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Elgin to investigate a parking complaint.
6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to investigate a complaint of harassment.
6:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of subject leaving without paying for gas.
7:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
7:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.
9:53 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject having chest pain.
10:58 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a location in Jennings Township for a subject who had fallen.
