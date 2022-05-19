VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/18/2022
Wednesday May 18, 2022
6:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
6:20 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Tully Township for a subject with muscle pains.
8:54 a.m. – Deputies assisted with an escort of an oversized load from a location in Hoaglin Township to a location in Pleasant Township.
12:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
12:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
13:00 p.m. – Deputies checked a location in Pleasant Township for a disabled vehicle.
4:34 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in York Township for a subject with leg pain.
7:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
8:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Tully Township to check an abandon vehicle parked along the roadway.
8:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Scott to investigate a complaint of harassment.
11:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of criminal damage.
