VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/18/2022

Wednesday May 18, 2022

6:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

6:20 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Tully Township for a subject with muscle pains.

8:54 a.m. – Deputies assisted with an escort of an oversized load from a location in Hoaglin Township to a location in Pleasant Township.

12:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

13:00 p.m. – Deputies checked a location in Pleasant Township for a disabled vehicle.

4:34 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in York Township for a subject with leg pain.

7:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Tully Township to check an abandon vehicle parked along the roadway.

8:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Scott to investigate a complaint of harassment.

11:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of criminal damage.