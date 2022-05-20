VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/19/2022

Thursday May 19, 2022

10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to investigate a complaint of threats.

11:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jackson Township to check on a subject walking along the roadway.

1:27 p.m. – Deputies and Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to U.S. Route 127 at State Route 81 in Liberty Township to investigate a two-vehicle crash with injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to Desma Chesbro for probation violation. She is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:31 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by the Mercer County Juvenile Court at a residence in the Village of Willshire. Jonathon L Colson was taken into custody and transferred to Mercer County.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township to assist a subject as a peace officer while they retrieved property.

6:31 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in Liberty Township for a subject that had fallen.

6:54 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

7:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township to assist a subject as a peace officer while they retrieved property.

7:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to investigate a trespassing complaint.

8:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Harrison Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township to investigate a trespassing complaint.