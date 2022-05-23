The Van Wert County Courthouse

Trinity Friends Church to host VBS

Submitted information

Trinity Friends Church will be teaching kids entering kindergarten through fifth grade about how we are all created in God’s image from 5-8 p.m. July 27-29.

The schedule includes a chalk party on Wednesday evening in which kids should wear white or light colored clothing which they don’t mind getting dirty. On Thursday, kids should wear a swimsuit under an old shirt and shorts for slime night. Friday is worship night which begins at 5 p.m. At 6:30 p.m, all ages are invited to the church for a community worship night together.

Parents may register their kids online at: www.trinityfriendschurch.com or by the Google Form link pinned to the top of @trinityfriendsvanwert on Facebook. Trinity Friends Church is located at 605 N. Franklin Street in Van Wert.

