Trinity Friends Church to host VBS

Submitted information

Trinity Friends Church will be teaching kids entering kindergarten through fifth grade about how we are all created in God’s image from 5-8 p.m. July 27-29.

The schedule includes a chalk party on Wednesday evening in which kids should wear white or light colored clothing which they don’t mind getting dirty. On Thursday, kids should wear a swimsuit under an old shirt and shorts for slime night. Friday is worship night which begins at 5 p.m. At 6:30 p.m, all ages are invited to the church for a community worship night together.

Parents may register their kids online at: www.trinityfriendschurch.com or by the Google Form link pinned to the top of @trinityfriendsvanwert on Facebook. Trinity Friends Church is located at 605 N. Franklin Street in Van Wert.