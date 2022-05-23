VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/20-5/22/22

Friday May 20, 2022

1:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

7:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to investigate a report of a suspicious subject in the roadway.

8:07 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to a cemetery in Union Township.

10:06 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

10:45 a.m. – Deputies took a subject into custody on a holder issued by the Adult Parole Authority. Jeffery Trammell is being held at the Van Wert Correctional Facility.

11:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an abandon residence in Pleasant Township on report of unknown subjects being on the property.

11:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to take a report of theft of gas.

12:31 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Washington Township for a subject who had fallen.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony charge. Mary Alice McVicker of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point for a tree that fell into power lines.

3:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to take a report for a motor vehicle crash on private property. No injuries were reported.

3:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township with Delphos EMS for a subject who was incoherent.

4:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township for a tree branch in the roadway.

5:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to investigate the report of several utility poles leaning over the roadway.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Wren to act as a peace officer for a child custody exchange.

6:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to investigate the report of an unwanted subject trespassing on private property.

7:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of harassment.

7:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of a domestic dispute.

Saturday May 21, 2022

12:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist with an eight-year-old child who was lost.

1:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist with a subject having a mental crisis.

1:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an alarm at a location in Hoaglin Township.

6:57 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject possibly having a stroke.

9:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township for a complaint of a subject shooting from the roadway.

10:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of breaking and entering.

10:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a reported barn fire in Ridge Township. Middle Point Fire, Ohio City Fire, Van Wert Fire, and Delphos Fire were all dispatched to the fire. CERT Team also responded to assist at the scene.

1:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to an assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist with an unruly juvenile.

4:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Venedocia to investigate a complaint that occurred in Jennings Township.

5:23 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Washington Township for a child who had fallen and lost consciousness.

6:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Jennings Township to check a suspicious person along the roadway.

8:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to conduct a welfare check.

9:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township for the report of a dead deer in the roadway.

11:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jennings Township for a welfare check.

Sunday May 22, 2022

1:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to check the property after the resident heard a loud noise in the residence.

9:12 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who was feeling dizzy.

11:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of subject stealing items from a dumpster.

12:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to make notification in reference to family being at Van Wert Health.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject who was locked out of their vehicle.

4:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to investigate the report of a breaking and entering.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject who was locked out of their vehicle.

4:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township for report of a possible motor vehicle crash.

6:04 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with back pain.

7:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township to investigate a complaint of domestic violence.

9:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of threats.