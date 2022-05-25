Van Wert Police log 5/14-5/21/2022

Van Wert Police

Note: in addition to the reports listed below, the Van Wert Police Department issued eight junk citations and two parking violations from May 15-May 21.

Sunday, May 15, 12:44 a.m. – a fight between several juveniles was reported in the 700 block of E. Main St.

Monday, May 16, 6:24 p.m. – the theft of the package was reported in the 800 block of N. Jefferson St.

Monday, May 16, 5:55 p.m. – a domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of E. Main St. No charges were filed.

Monday, May 16, 1:51 p.m. – a domestic incident was reported in the 1000 block of E. Central Ave.

Monday, May 16, 5:46 a.m. – received a report of an assault in the 100 block of S. Cherry St.

Tuesday, May 17, 3:29 p.m. – received a report of someone dumping grass into a dumpster without permission in the 200 block of S. Harrison St.

Tuesday, May 17, 11:58 a.m. – a riding lawn mower was reported stolen from a home in the 700 block of N. Jefferson St.

Wednesday, May 18, 5:55 p.m. – arrested Courtney L. Smelser, 46, for criminal trespass after an incident in the 300 block of S. Tyler St.

Wednesday, May 18, 1:13 p.m. – received a report of a menacing incident at Van Wert High School. A male juvenile was charged with aggravated menacing.

Thursday, May 19, 10:26 a.m. – arrested Taylor Shae Baker, 30, of Van Wert, on a warrant from adult parole authority. The arrest was made in the 800 block of George St. He was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Thursday, May 19, 11:42 a.m. – received a complaint about social media posts made by a Van Wert Middle School student.

Thursday, May 19, 9:15 p.m.- arrested Nicholas Roxo, 36, of Van Wert, after an aggravated menacing incident in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Friday, May 20, 11:41 a.m. – after investigating a noise complaint in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St., arrested William Lee Dix, 36, for public indecency and assault.

Friday, May 20, 10:06 a.m. – arrested Cory Boggs, 44, of Wellston, on a felony warrant.

Saturday, May 21, 12:16 p.m. – a female came to the police department to report a possible domestic violence incident which occurred the day before in the 300 block of S. Chestnut St.

Saturday, May 21, 2:45 p.m. arrested a 13-year-old juvenile for domestic violence in the 400 block of N. Washington St.

Saturday, May 21, 11:41 p.m. – received a report of harassment by an inmate at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.