VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/24/2022

May 24, 2022

5:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to State Route 81 east of Mendon Road in York Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:05 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

8:14 a.m. – Deputies delivered a notification to a subject at a residence in Pleasant Township.

10:26 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township for report of a dog running at large.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a reported assault.

11:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for the report of a loose dog.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a report of domestic violence.

2:05 p.m. – Several 911 calls were received reporting a crash involving 3 vehicles in Pleasant Township on U.S. Route 127 near Cooper Road. Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert City Police Department, Van Wert Fire Department, Ohio City Fire Department and Middle Point EMS responded to the scene. Further details will be available when the investigation is complete late Wednesday morning.

3:49 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville Fire and Middle Point Fire to a location in Jennings Township to investigate the report of a large fire in a yard. Deputies also responded to the scene to assist.

4:55 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a residence in the City of Van Wert to investigate an active carbon monoxide alarm.

8:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Scott to investigate the report of criminal damage.

9:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a report of juveniles trespassing on private property.

9:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township to check an area of the railroad track for a subject walking on the tracks.

9:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to check the area for reported suspicious noises in the area.