VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/25/2022
Wednesday May 25, 2022
12:43 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a subject that had fallen.
8:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Scott for a noise disturbance.
9:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Hoaglin Township to check the report of a suspicious vehicle.
10:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Scott for a complaint of harassment.
12:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point to investigate a theft complaint.
12:13 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a subject that had fallen.
1:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township for a theft complaint.
2:40 p.m. – Deputies took a complaint from a subject reporting a stolen license plate.
3:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township to assist with an injured deer.
4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to Michael Derek Hipsley of Van Wert for a probation violation.
5:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a harassment complaint.
7:10 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to Edgewood Park in the Village of Convoy for an injured ball player.
8:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jennings Township to assist Spencerville Fire.
8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jennings Township for a complaint of a loose dog.
8:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Elgin as a peace officer while a subject retrieved personal property.
8:43 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject with back pain.
9:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted a stranded motorist in the Village of Ohio City to a residence.
10:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash.
POSTED: 05/26/22 at 9:26 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement