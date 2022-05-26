VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/25/2022

Wednesday May 25, 2022

12:43 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a subject that had fallen.

8:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Scott for a noise disturbance.

9:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Hoaglin Township to check the report of a suspicious vehicle.

10:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Scott for a complaint of harassment.

12:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point to investigate a theft complaint.

12:13 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a subject that had fallen.

1:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township for a theft complaint.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies took a complaint from a subject reporting a stolen license plate.

3:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township to assist with an injured deer.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to Michael Derek Hipsley of Van Wert for a probation violation.

5:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a harassment complaint.

7:10 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to Edgewood Park in the Village of Convoy for an injured ball player.

8:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jennings Township to assist Spencerville Fire.

8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jennings Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

8:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Elgin as a peace officer while a subject retrieved personal property.

8:43 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject with back pain.

9:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted a stranded motorist in the Village of Ohio City to a residence.

10:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash.