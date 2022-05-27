Lincolnview school board works through a long agenda

Arryonna Hoghe, Olivia Lauf, Luke Heffelfinger, Daegan Hatfield and Wyatt Friedrich were honored by the Lincolnview school board during Thursday night’s meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Vocal music and FFA students, fourth graders and a pair of retiring employees were recognized during Thursday night’s meeting of the Lincolnview Board of Education.

The board honored a group of FFA members who earned State FFA degrees, a feat considered very difficult to accomplish. Arryonna Hoghe, Olivia Lauf, Luke Heffelfinger, Daegan Hatfield and Wyatt Friedrich were present at the meeting.

“The State FFA degree nationally is achieved by about two percent of FFA members,” advisor Jordan Dues said. “They must have at least 25 hours of community service, maintain at least a 3.0 GPA and attend multiple contests in the FFA and other national and state events above the chapter leave.

The high school and junior high choirs were honored as well. The high school choir earned “superior” ratings at recent Ohio Music Educators Association district and state events, while the junior high choir earned a superior rating at a competition held at Parkway. A handful of choir members were at the meeting and choir teacher Stacie Korte noted the choir performed at various other events, including singing the national anthem at a recent TinCaps game.

A pair of longtime district employees who are retiring were honored as well– custodian Herb Fetzer and guidance secretary Randi Schaadt.

Several fourth graders were on hand to recreate the “wax museum” that was held last week. A related story can be found here.

During his report, Treasurer Troy Bowersock reminded the board the USDA’s free school lunch for all program is scheduled to expire this summer.

“We hoped it would be extended for one more year but at this point in time it does not look like that program will be rolled over for another year,” Bowersock said. “Unless something changes at the last minute our students will go back to paying for lunches served in the cafeteria.”

Bowersock also said the updated five-year financial forecast has no major changes but does have a few small tweaks.

“As we’ve always indicated the five-year forecast is a projection,” he said. “We use it for planning purposes.”

The board later approved the forecast.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder touched on the subject of school rankings recently released by U.S. News and World Report. Lincolnview High School was ranked No. 425 in Ohio, while Crestview and Van Wert were ranked No. 58 and 160. He told the board that 40 percent of the score is based on advanced placement courses, something Lincolnview doesn’t offer.

“I just want to make sure we’re comparing apples to apples with that report,” Snyder said. “I don’t think it’s truly indicative of us at all.”

He also said a decision is near on a possible addition to the elementary building, with more information expected at the June meeting.

Elementary principal Nita Meyer told the board that 65 students are currently enrolled for kindergarten for the upcoming school year and junior high/high school principal Brad Mendenhall informed the board the students will be given the opportunity to retake end of the year tests July 6-7.

In other business, board members agreed to purchase K-6 English language arts textbooks from the Savvas Learning Company for $153,634.84, and board members approved various summer athletic camps.

The board accepted a $300 donation from the Beta Delta Chapter of Psi Iota Sorority of Van Wert, to be split evenly between the drama department, the elementary library and the junior high/high school library.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.