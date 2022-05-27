VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/27/2022

Thursday May 26, 2022

12:43 a.m. – Deputies, Grover Hill EMS and Van Wert EMS responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a subject reported as not breathing.

8:34 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in Jennings Township for report of a loose dog.

9:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential burglary alarm in Pleasant Township.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Hoaglin Township for report of a vehicle parked in a field.

11:13 a.m. – Deputies took a report from a subject in Liberty Township ref to receiving a fraudulent check.

1:25 p.m. – Deputies took Zachary Victor Herman, 21, of Fort Jennings, into custody on a warrant issued out of Brookville, PA. for failure to appear on a traffic offense. The subject is being held in the Van Wert Correctional Facility pending extradition.

1:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:05 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject with arm pain.

9:16 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.