VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/27-5/30/22

Friday May 27, 2022

12:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Venedocia for report of a loose cow.

4:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township to check the report of a subject walking in the roadway.

7:00 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a possible stroke.

8:12 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

9:10 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township ref to harassment.

12:40 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

1:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point to investigate the report of a subject trespassing on private property.

2:08 p.m. – Deputies checked an area in Pleasant Township after receiving a report of a child riding on the lap of a driver of a semi truck.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Scott to act as a peace officer for a child exchange.

2:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of harassment.

2:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear to Brandon Speaks, 40, of Convoy. Speaks posted bond and was released with a court date.

5:50 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who was choking.

6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police.

7:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police.

8:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a residenct with a drug search.

9:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:32 p.m. – Deputies responed to a residence in Union Township ref to the resident hearing noises in their crawl space. It was found to be wildlife.

10:48 p.m. – Received a call of a missing child in the Village of Middle Point. Child was found safe outside the residence. Van Wert Police assisted on the call.

Saturday May 28, 2022

12:11 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township who was ill.

7:54 a.m. – Dog Warden took a complaint on loose dogs in Hoaglin Township.

9:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township for a death investigation. There were no suspicious circumstances involved, the death was found to be of natural causes.

9:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Union Township for a report of a disabled vehicle parked in the roadway.

11:46 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject with difficulty breathing.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to act as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

12:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for the report of an assault. Randy L. Moore, 65, of Grover Hill was arrested for assault. Subject was transported to the Van Wert Correctional Facility pending court.

1:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a subject.

9:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City ref to a report of possible underage drinking. No violations were found.

9:32 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.

9:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Harrison Township after receiving a report of grass being in the roadway.

11:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a subject experiencing a mental crisis.

May 29, 2022

1:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a subject having a mental crisis.

11:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of animal cruelty.

12:48 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an active alarm at a residence in Union Township.

2:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township for a report of street racing.

2:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash that occurred on private property.

5:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a welfare check.

5:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy for a noise complaint.

8:43 p.m. – Deputies checked an area in Pleasant Township after receiving a report of juveniles hanging out of car windows while driving down the roadway.

8:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to investigate an alarm.

9:42 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Rebecca Lynn Ayres, 21, of Lima. She is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

9:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy in reference to a loose dog.

10:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point in reference to a loose dog.

10:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court. Korbin Taylor, 24, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Monday May 30, 2022

4:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police with traffic control at a structure fire.

7:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to check the report of a suspicious vehicle.

8:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert ref to a loose dog.

10:06 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence in the Village of Willshire for a subject with chest pain.

10:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a welfare check.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township for the report of a loose dog.

1:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township for the report of an open door.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a motorist.

3:29 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence in York Township to check an odor of gas.

5:44 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with back pain.

6:08 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location in City of Van Wert for mulch that was smoldering.

7:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jackson Township to conduct a welfare check.

8:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to assist with a juvenile who was being unruly.