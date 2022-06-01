Van Wert Police log 5/22-5/28/2022

Van Wert Police

Note: In addition to the reports listed below, the Van Wert Police Department issued six parking citations and investigated four junk complaints during between May 22-28.

Sunday, May 22, 5:30 p.m. – arrested Eugene Munson Jr. in the 500 block of S. Tyler St. for aggravated menacing.

Sunday, May 22, 6:58 p.m. – officers were dispatched to the 600 block of N. Market St. to assist with a subject who was acting out and making threats. After an investigation, no charges were filed and the subject was taken to the hospital.

Monday, May 23, 11:59 a.m. – charged Brian Agler of Van Wert with possession of marijuana while investigating a dispute in the 400 block of Neel Ave.

Monday, May 23, 11:59 a.m. – arrested Kevin Martz Jr. on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Monday, May 23, 7:42 p.m. – received a theft report in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Monday, May 23, 8:22 p.m.- arrested Julie Ann Snyder Survilla, 46, of Van Wert, in the 200 block of S. Harrison St. on a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Monday, May 23, 10:40 p.m. – received a report of a theft of a 2011 GMC Yukon from the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, May 23, 11:39 p.m. – arrested Jonathan Michael Miller, 19, for improperly handling of a firearm in a vehicle after a traffic stop in the 400 block of W. Jackson St. Marijuana was seized during the traffic stop. Miller was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Tuesday, May 24, 8:36 p.m. – took a report from a female came into the police station and spoke with an officer about a domestic violence threat.

Wednesday, May 25, 10:54 a.m. – received a report of theft of tools from a vehicle in the 200 block of Fisher Ave.

Thursday, May 26, 10:15 a.m. – received a report of a domestic violence incident at Apple Glen Apartments on Kear Rd. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Thursday, May 26, 12:33 p.m. – received a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle while it was parked in the 400 block of W. Main St. The incident remains under investigation.

Thursday, May 26, 8:26 p.m. – charged a female juvenile with being an unruly juvenile after an incident in the 300 block of Grant St.

Friday, May 27, 6:16 p.m. – arrested Jason L. Vancleve, 41, of Oakwood, on a warrant an front the adult parole authority order to arrest, while at Angel Intervention, 100 block of S. Washington St.

Friday, May 27 – learned that a car was stolen near the corner of E. Central Avenue and S. Chestnut Street at approximately 5 p.m. the day before.

Friday, May 27, 6:38 p.m. – received a report from a resident in the 900 block of E. Ervin Rd. that he was scammed out of money by someone claiming to be a computer service provider.

Saturday, May 28, 10:41 a.m. – received an animal complaint in the 400 block of N. Jefferson St. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Saturday, May 28, 3:05 p.m. – arrested Korbin Scott Taylor, 24, of Van Wert, after receiving a shoplifting report from Rural King. He was charged with theft.

Saturday, May 28, 11:03 p.m. – received a theft report in the 900 block of E. Sycamore St.