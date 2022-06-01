VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/31/2022

Tuesday May 31, 2022

12:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert in reference to a reported assault.

12:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert in reference to an unwanted subject.

2:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police with a subject having a mental crisis.

6:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Tully Township to check on a reported suspicious vehicle.

6:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township to investigate a report of criminal damage.

6:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Tully Township after receiving a complaint of juveniles on 4-wheel ATV riding on private property.

8:40 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from the Village of Willshire in reference to harassment involving juveniles.

1:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:00 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location in Tully Township for a brush fire.