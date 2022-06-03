VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/2/2022

Thursday, June 2, 2022

12:06 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with seizures. 4:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Scott to investigate some suspicious activity.

8:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township to assist with loose horses near the roadway.

9:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township for a report of a trailer parked in the roadway.

9:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to check an area in Union Township after receiving a report of reckless operation.

11 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. 11:41 a.m. – Deputies acted as a peace officer at a location in Union Township while a subject retrieved personal property.

11:45 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to the City of Delphos to check the welfare of a dog.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant for Felony 4 Assault issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to William Dix, 36, of Van Wert. Dix is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:54 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a possible stroke.

4 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant for Felony 2 Assault issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to Taylor Baker, 31, of Van Wert. Baker is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. 4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a theft report.

8:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

8:24 p.m. – Deputies, along with Delphos Fire & EMS, responded to a location on Little Auglaize River Road in Washington Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving a truck and bicycle. Unit 2, a 2010 Ford F250 pickup, was northbound on Little Auglaize River Road. Unit 1, a bicycle, entered the roadway from a private driveway. Unit 1 was operated by a 4-year-old juvenile. Unit 2 was driven by Benjamin Beaubien, 37, of Delphos.

10:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Stripe Road overpass in Ridge Township after receiving a report of juveniles throwing items off the bridge to the roadway below.

11:43 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with diabetic issue.