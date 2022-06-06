VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/6/2022

Sunday, June 5, 2022

4:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township for a trespassing complaint.

5:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township for suspicious subjects walking on the road.

9:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an address in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police.

9:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to investigate an alarm.

10:45 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to investigate an alarm.

1:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to assist at a scene of a truck fire. 1309 hrs. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a field fire in York Township.

1:55 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Pleasant Township ref to a possible breaking and entering.

2:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City as a peace officer while subjects retrieved property.

3:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an alarm at a location in Washington Township.

3:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Venedocia for a compliant of kids riding dirt bikes on the streets.

3:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township for a small child who was lost.

3:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Scott to act as a peace officer while subjects retrieved property.

5:17 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.

6:03 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township to investigate the report of reckless operation. 1852 hrs. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for an ill person.

7:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township to investigate the complaint of a vehicle parked in the roadway.

7:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of several dirt bikes and 4-wheelers riding on the streets in the Village of Ohio City.

9:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a civil complaint between and landlord and tenant at a location in Pleasant Township.

9:46 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township after receiving a report of a subject looking over an overpass.